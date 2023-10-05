DONDERDASG 5 OKTOBER 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

06:00 Fitness:Hard Body Level 2

07:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

07:30 This Is The Day of Victory For You

08:00 Doc.:Irelands Wild Islands

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

09:30 Alexa and Katie

10:00 Euro Nieuws

12:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

12:30 Jamie And Jimmy’s Food Fight Club

13:20 Kinderfilm:The Princess and the Frog

15:00 The Mega-Brands That Built America

16:00 The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy

16:35 Ducktales

17:05 In Gesprek Met (herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Prog.:CDS FOCUS

19:20 Prog.:Granlanti Koranti

19:30 Anger Management

20:00 In Gesprek Met……. (Herh.)

21:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)

21:45 TRUE STORY MOVIE:Judas And the Black Messiah

23:55 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:30 Blood And Water

01:15 Tv.Film:Aftermath

02:50 Tv.Film:Blade of the 47 Ronin

04:40 Walking Britain’s Lost Railways

05:25 Euro Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)