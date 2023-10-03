06:00 Fitness:Yoga for the Back
07:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
07:35 Kung Fu Panda The Dragon Knight
08:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
08:30 Animaniacs
09:00 Live Regerings Persconferentie
10:30 Euro Nieuws
11:00 CNN Nieuws
12:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
12:30 Somebody Feed Phil
13:16 Good Bones
14:00 Kinderfilm:Pokemon Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution
15:40 Sirenetta and the Second Star
16:30 The Rubing Health Foundation
17:00 In Gesprek Met
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
19:25 Prog.:Granlanti Koranti
19:35 Programma Tropenbos Suriname: Support Saamaka Community
20:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)
21:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)
21:30 INTERNATIONAL MOVIE:The International
23:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:05 Cobra Kai
00:45 Tv.Film:Axcellerator
02:20 Tv.Film:Black Girl Missing
03:50 Mighty Trains
04:35 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
DINSDAG 3 OKTOBER 2023(ATV KN.12.1)
06:00 Fitness:Yoga for the Back