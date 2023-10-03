DINSDAG 3 OKTOBER 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

06:00 Fitness:Yoga for the Back

07:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

07:35 Kung Fu Panda The Dragon Knight

08:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)

08:30 Animaniacs

09:00 Live Regerings Persconferentie

10:30 Euro Nieuws

11:00 CNN Nieuws

12:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)

12:30 Somebody Feed Phil

13:16 Good Bones

14:00 Kinderfilm:Pokemon Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution

15:40 Sirenetta and the Second Star

16:30 The Rubing Health Foundation

17:00 In Gesprek Met

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Prog.:CDS FOCUS

19:25 Prog.:Granlanti Koranti

19:35 Programma Tropenbos Suriname: Support Saamaka Community

20:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)

21:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)

21:30 INTERNATIONAL MOVIE:The International

23:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:05 Cobra Kai

00:45 Tv.Film:Axcellerator

02:20 Tv.Film:Black Girl Missing

03:50 Mighty Trains

04:35 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)