06:15 Shaun T CIZE Work Out 5 Go For It (Basic)
07:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:00 Doc.:Observations at 65 South
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
09:30 Doc.:Big Beasts
10:00 Euro Nieuws
11:00 CNN Nieuws
12:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
12:30 Middag Film:
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 History’s Greatest Mysteries
15:42 Lilo And Stitch
17:12 Madagascar A Little Wild
17:38 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
19:15 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen (afl.05)(Herh.)
19:45 Will Trent
20:30 Doc.:People And Power Killing Whales
21:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)
21:30 CRIME MOVIE:Spiral From The Book of Saw
23:05 Herh.ATV Nieuws
23:40 Tv.Film:Diabolik Ginko Attacks
01:40 Tv.Film:Hitch
03:40 Authentic China
04:25 Euro/BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
VRIJDAG 29 SEPTEMBER 2023(ATV KN.12.1)
