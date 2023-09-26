ATV KN.12.2 Dinsdag 26 September 2023

7:00:00 MOTVATIONAL SPEECHES:Ruthless Mentality – ft Mike Tyson

7:10:00 Americas National Parks 2022

8:00:00 (Herh.) ATV Sports

8:45:00 BBC Africa

9:45:00 Womens Volleyball World Cup 2023 – Korea vs Brazil

12:00:00 (Herh.) ATV Sports

13:00:00 Concacaf Caribbean Cup Championship: Dunbeholden vs Robin Hood (Herh.)

14:40:00 Cambodia The Water King Wildest Indochina 15 Go Wild

15:45:00 Serie A: Juventus vs Lecce

17:50:00 Suri Tunes

19:00:00 Edge Of The Unknown With Jimmy Chin

20:00:00 BattleBots

21:40:00 Programma: Natio Weekly

22:25:00 Tyler Perry’s Sistas

23:15:00 Serie: Ted Lasso

0:05:00 Stand-Up Comedy

1:25:00 Friends

1:50:00 Friends

2:15:00 2 Broke Girls

2:40:00 2 Broke Girls

3:00:00 Two and A Half Men

3:25:00 Two and A Half Men

3:45:00 The Big Bang Theory

4:10:00 The Big Bang Theory

4:30:00 Euro/BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)