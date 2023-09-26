7:00:00 MOTVATIONAL SPEECHES:Ruthless Mentality – ft Mike Tyson
7:10:00 Americas National Parks 2022
8:00:00 (Herh.) ATV Sports
8:45:00 BBC Africa
9:45:00 Womens Volleyball World Cup 2023 – Korea vs Brazil
12:00:00 (Herh.) ATV Sports
13:00:00 Concacaf Caribbean Cup Championship: Dunbeholden vs Robin Hood (Herh.)
14:40:00 Cambodia The Water King Wildest Indochina 15 Go Wild
15:45:00 Serie A: Juventus vs Lecce
17:50:00 Suri Tunes
19:00:00 Edge Of The Unknown With Jimmy Chin
20:00:00 BattleBots
21:40:00 Programma: Natio Weekly
22:25:00 Tyler Perry’s Sistas
23:15:00 Serie: Ted Lasso
0:05:00 Stand-Up Comedy
1:25:00 Friends
1:50:00 Friends
2:15:00 2 Broke Girls
2:40:00 2 Broke Girls
3:00:00 Two and A Half Men
3:25:00 Two and A Half Men
3:45:00 The Big Bang Theory
4:10:00 The Big Bang Theory
4:30:00 Euro/BBC Nieuws
ATV KN.12.2 Dinsdag 26 September 2023
