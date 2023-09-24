7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 The Boss Baby: Back In The Crib
8:30:00 Star Wars: The Bad Batch
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
9:30:00 Dragons: The Nine Realms
10:00:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen (Afl.4) (Herh.)
10:25:00 Archery World Cup Recurve Womens Team Gold – India vs Mexico
11:00:00 These Fighters Have No Quit !) best Comebacks In One Friday Nights
11:30:00 Motor Mythbusters
12:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
12:30:00 Limitless w. Chris Hemsworth
13:15:00 Wild Canada
14:00:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30:00 Young Sheldon
15:00:00 Young Sheldon
15:20:00 The Mysterious Benedict Society
16:00:00 Edge of The Unknown w. Jimmy Chin
16:50:00 Tom And Jerry Tales
17:15:00 Carmen Sandiego
18:00:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
19:00:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:
20:00:00 Tv.Film : BlacKkKlansman
22:25:00 Tv.Film: All Quiet on the Western Front
0:55:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (Herh.)
1:20:00 Tv.Film: Clock
2:55:00 Tv.Film: Empire of Lust
4:50:00 Land of Giants: Titans of Tech
6:15:00 EURO Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ZONDAG 24 SEPTEMBER 2023(ATV KN.12.1)
