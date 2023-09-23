7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 logos international
8:30:00 EURO Nieuws
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
9:30:00 MasterChef Australia
10:20:00 Survivor
11:05:00 Hilda
11:30:00 Extra In Gesprek
12:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
12:30:00 Wild Isles
13:30:00 Bahama Blue
14:20:00 Frozen Planet II
15:20:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:45:00 CDS FOCUS
16:10:00 The Pizza Show
16:35:00 Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
17:10:00 SZF Magazine (Herh.)
17:30:00 Kung Fu Panda The Dragon Knight
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:
20:00:00 Tv.Film: The Godfather
23:10:00 AHP (afl 2)
23:30:00 Tv.Film: The Godfather Part II
2:55:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
3:30:00 Tv.Film: The Godfather Part III
6:15:00 America Divided
7:10:00 EURO Nieuws
EINDE UITZENDING
ZATERDAG 23 SEPTEMBER 2023(ATV KN.12.1)
