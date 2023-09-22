ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 22 September 2023

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:00:00 Fitness: Shaun T Insanity Fit Test

8:30:00 BBC Nieuws

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

9:30:00 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:20:00 Hell’s Kitchen

11:05:00 Dragons: The Nine Realms

11:30:00 Young Justice

12:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)

12:30:00 Middag Film:

14:10:00 SHV: super pop clips

15:00:00 History’s Greatest Mysteries

15:45:00 CDS FOCUS

16:10:00 This Old House

16:35:00 Fast And FuriousSpy Race

17:10:00 SZF Magazine

17:25:00 How Its Made

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen (Herh.)

19:30:00 Will Trent

20:15:00 Tap A Bankstel

21:20:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

22:00:00 Tv.FILM: Promising Young Woman

0:00:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

11:00:00 Frozen Planet II

1:35:00 Tv.Film: New Jack City

3:15:00 Tv.Film: The Curse of La Llorona

4:50:00 Authentic China

4:50:00 BBC Nieuws

EINDE UITZENDING

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)