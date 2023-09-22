7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness: Shaun T Insanity Fit Test
8:30:00 BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
9:30:00 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:20:00 Hell’s Kitchen
11:05:00 Dragons: The Nine Realms
11:30:00 Young Justice
12:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
12:30:00 Middag Film:
14:10:00 SHV: super pop clips
15:00:00 History’s Greatest Mysteries
15:45:00 CDS FOCUS
16:10:00 This Old House
16:35:00 Fast And FuriousSpy Race
17:10:00 SZF Magazine
17:25:00 How Its Made
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen (Herh.)
19:30:00 Will Trent
20:15:00 Tap A Bankstel
21:20:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
22:00:00 Tv.FILM: Promising Young Woman
0:00:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
11:00:00 Frozen Planet II
1:35:00 Tv.Film: New Jack City
3:15:00 Tv.Film: The Curse of La Llorona
4:50:00 Authentic China
4:50:00 BBC Nieuws
EINDE UITZENDING
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 22 September 2023
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws