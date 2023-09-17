07:00 Euro/BBC Nieuws Live
09:00 F1: QUALIFICATION SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX 2023
11:00 SailGP S3 KPMG Australia Sail GrandPrix Day 1
12:30 EPL: Everton vs Arsenal
14:30 Wayzata vs Osseo Section Girls High School Volleyball
15:45 Serie A: Roma vs Empoli
17:45 Kinderfilm:Mortal Kombat Legends of Battle of the Realms
19:40 2 Broke Girls
20:05 Doc.:Australias Wild Odyssey
21:05 SAS: Who Dares Wins
22:00 The Masked Singer
22:45 Pieces of Her
23:45 Tv Film: Venom
01:40 Friends
02:05 Friends
02:30 2 Broke Girls
02:55 2 Broke Girls
03:20 Two and A Half Men
03:45 Two and A Half Men
04:10 The Big Bang Theory
04:35 The Big Bang Theory
05:00 Euro/BBC Nieuws Live
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.2 Zondag 17 September 2023
07:00 Euro/BBC Nieuws Live