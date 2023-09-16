ZATERDAG 16 SEPTEMBER 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 logos international

8:30:00 BBC Nieuws

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

9:30:00 MasterChef Australia

10:45:00 Survivor

11:30:00 Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts

12:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

12:30:00 Chimp Empire

13:20:00 Bahama Blue

14:10:00 Frozen Planet II

15:10:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:35:00 CDS FOCUS

16:00:00 The Pizza Show

16:25:00 Marvel Spider-Man

17:00:00 SZF Magazine (Herh.)

17:20:00 Power Players

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:

19:50:00 Mek Sranan Gro (afl 1)

20:10:00 Tv.Film: Mission: Impossible

22:10:00 AHP (afl 2)

22:30:00 Tv.Film: Mission: Impossible II

0:35:00 (Herh.) ATV Nieuws

1:10:00 Tv.Film: The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die

3:05:00 Tv.Film: The Ritual Killer

4:40:00 America Divided

5:35:00 BBC Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN