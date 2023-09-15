ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 15 September 2023

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:00:00 Fitness: Insanity Insane ABS

8:30:00 BBC Nieuws

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

9:30:00 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:20:00 Hell’s Kitchen

11:10:00 Supernatural Academy

11:35:00 Dragons: The Nine Realms

12:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

12:30:00 Middag Film: Shrek

14:10:00 SHV: Super Pop Clips

15:00:00 History’s Greatest Mysteries

15:45:00 CDS FOCUS

16:10:00 Jamie And Jimmy’s Food Fight Club

17:10:00 SZF Magazine

17:25:00 Star Wars Rebels

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00:00 Will Trent

19:45:00 Mek Sranan Gro (afl 1)

20:00:00 Q&A (Herh.)

21:10:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen -Soeng Ngie Vakantie Programma 3 (Herh.)

21:45:00 This Old House

22:15:00 Tv.FILM : The Roundup

0:10:00 (Herh.) ATV Nieuws

0:45:00 Obi-Wan Kenobi

1:35:00 Tv.Film: Book Club: The Next Chapter

3:25:00 Tv.Film: Three Kings

5:20:00 Authentic China

6:05:00 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)