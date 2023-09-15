7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness: Insanity Insane ABS
8:30:00 BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
9:30:00 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:20:00 Hell’s Kitchen
11:10:00 Supernatural Academy
11:35:00 Dragons: The Nine Realms
12:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
12:30:00 Middag Film: Shrek
14:10:00 SHV: Super Pop Clips
15:00:00 History’s Greatest Mysteries
15:45:00 CDS FOCUS
16:10:00 Jamie And Jimmy’s Food Fight Club
17:10:00 SZF Magazine
17:25:00 Star Wars Rebels
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00:00 Will Trent
19:45:00 Mek Sranan Gro (afl 1)
20:00:00 Q&A (Herh.)
21:10:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen -Soeng Ngie Vakantie Programma 3 (Herh.)
21:45:00 This Old House
22:15:00 Tv.FILM : The Roundup
0:10:00 (Herh.) ATV Nieuws
0:45:00 Obi-Wan Kenobi
1:35:00 Tv.Film: Book Club: The Next Chapter
3:25:00 Tv.Film: Three Kings
5:20:00 Authentic China
6:05:00 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 15 September 2023
