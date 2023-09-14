07:00 Euro/BBC Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:01 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Sweat Intervals
08:33 Euro/BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 Best Ever Food Review Show (afl.51)
09:51 TV Film:Over The Moon
11:35 One Day At A Time
12:10 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
12:40 Middag Film: Miraculous: Ladybug and Cat Noir, The Movie (2023)
14:25 Super Hit Video:Super Hit Classics
15:25 The Mega-Brands That Built America
16:15 Progr.:CDS FOCUS
16:36 Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico
17:25 This is the day of victory for you
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Professor T
19:40 Mek Sranan Gro (afl.01)
20:00 IN GESPREK MET……….
21:00 ATV Sports
21:55 TRUE STORY MOVIE:Hacksaw Ridge (2016)
00:20 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:00 Blood & Treasure
01:40 TV Film:Candelaria
03:10 TV Film:China Girl (1987)
04:45 Walking Britain’s Lost Railways
05:30 Euro/BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 14 September 2023
07:00 Euro/BBC Nieuws