07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 Sport ASBK Rnd.6 Philip Island,Superbikes
10:00 Europe – UEFA Euro Qualifying: Kazakhstan – Northern Ireland
12:00 STIHL Timbersports Rookie U.S Championships
13:00 Europe – UEFA Euro Qualifying: Finland – Denmark
15:00 SZOCS Bernadette vs ITO Mima
15:45 Europe – UEFA Euro Qualifying: Ireland Republic vs Netherlands
17:45 Star Wars Rebels
18:10 Kinderfilm:Super Bear
19:35 2 Broke Girls
20:00 Tap A Bankstel:
21:05 Doc.:Island of Seawolves
22:00 The Masked Singer
22:45 Pieces of Her
23:40 Tv Film: The French Connection
01:25 Einde Uitzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ZONDAG 10 SEPTEMBER 2023(ATV KN.12.2)
