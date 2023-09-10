ZONDAG 10 SEPTEMBER 2023(ATV KN.12.2)

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

09:00 Sport ASBK Rnd.6 Philip Island,Superbikes

10:00 Europe – UEFA Euro Qualifying: Kazakhstan – Northern Ireland

12:00 STIHL Timbersports Rookie U.S Championships

13:00 Europe – UEFA Euro Qualifying: Finland – Denmark

15:00 SZOCS Bernadette vs ITO Mima

15:45 Europe – UEFA Euro Qualifying: Ireland Republic vs Netherlands

17:45 Star Wars Rebels

18:10 Kinderfilm:Super Bear

19:35 2 Broke Girls

20:00 Tap A Bankstel:

21:05 Doc.:Island of Seawolves

22:00 The Masked Singer

22:45 Pieces of Her

23:40 Tv Film: The French Connection

01:25 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)