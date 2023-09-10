07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 The Boss Baby: Back In The Crib
08:30 Star Wars: The Bad Batch
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 Dragons: The Nine Realms
10:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen (herh.)
10:45 Carve Carrbridge
11:20 Motor Mythbusters
11:47 FMX Freestyle – Nitro World Games
12:35 Limitless w. Chris Hemsworth
13:20 Highlights Show Class 1 Cocoa Beach Grand Prix
13:50 Mek Sranan Gro (afl.01)
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30 Young Sheldon
15:00 Young Sheldon
15:20 Hilda
15:45 The Mysterious Benedict Society
16:25 Edge of The Unknown w. Jimmy Chin
17:15 Carmen Sandiego
18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:35 Anger Management
19:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:
20:00 SAS: Who Dares Wins
21:00 Early Bird
21:50 Early Bird
22:35 Tv.Film:French Exit
00:35 National Treasure: Edge of History
01:20 Tv.Film:Greyhound
02:55 Tv.Film:Unwelcome
04:40 Land of Giants: Titans of Tech
06:05 Aljazeera Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ZONDAG 10 SEPTEMBER 2023(ATV KN.12.1)
