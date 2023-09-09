ZATERDAG 9 SEPTEMBER 2023(ATV KN.12.2)

7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

10:00:00 Europe – UEFA Euro Qualifying: Azerbaijan vs Belgium

12:05:00 2021 Rogue Invitation – Strongestman Event 2 – Cyr Bell Ladder

13:00:00 Europe – UEFA Euro Qualifying: Ukraine vs England

15:00:00 Concacaf Nations League: Greneda vs Suriname (HERH.)

17:05:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

19:00:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

19:40:00 How Its Made

20:10:00 Sweet Tooth

21:10:00 Documentaire: Break Point

22:10:00 BMF

23:00:00 Tv Film: Goodfellas

1:25:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

