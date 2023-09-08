VRIJDAG 8 SEPTEMBER 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:01 Fitness:21 daysfix Upper Fix

08:34 Aljazeera Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)

09:30 ATV Sports (herh.)

10:20 Hell’s Kitchen

11:05 iCarly

11:30 Dragons: The Nine Realms

12:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

12:35 Middag Film:

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 History’s Greatest Mysteries

15:45 Prog.:CDS FOCUS

16:15 Jamie And Jimmy’s Food Fight Club

17:05 Gabby Dollhouse

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen (herh.)

19:50 Will Trent

20:35 Evil Lives Here

21:20 This Old House

21:55 Shark Tank

22:50 Tv.Film:Gone Girl

00:20 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:00 Obi-Wan Kenobi

01:45 Tv.Film:Big Game

03:20 Tv.Film:Dark World Thai

05:10 Authentic China

05:55 Aljazeera Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)