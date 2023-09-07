DONDERDAG 7 SEPTEMBER 2023(ATV KN.12.2)

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

09:00 UCI BMX Racing World Cup Sakarya

10:55 Tv.Film:Selena

13:10 Australian Offshore Super-boats Race 2

14:01 Highlight Lead Final Innsbruck

15:20 Cowboy UP! Top Rides of the Unleash the Beast Season

15:45 Europe – UEFA Euro Qualifying: France vs Ireland Republic

17:45 Suri Tunes

18:42 Johnny Test

19:00 ATV Nieuws

19:35 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert AFROPUNK ChocQuib Town

20:00 Whazzz Up???

21:30 The Lincoln Lawyer

22:20 Stand-Up Comedy:

23:20 Herh. ATV Sports

00:10 Tv Film: The Irishman

03:40 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)