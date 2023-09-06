7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness: 21 Daysfix Upper Fix
8:30:00 BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
9:30:00 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
9:55:00 Tv.Film: Beauty and the Beast
12:05:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Middag Film: Atlantis: The Lost Empire
14:15:00 SHV: Super Pop Clips
14:50:00 The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys
15:40:00 CDS FOCUS
16:05:00 Human Footprint
17:05:00 IN GESPREK MET.
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50:00 Mek Sranan Gro (afl 1)
19:00:00 Magnum, P.I.
20:00:00 Never Have I Ever
20:25:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen
21:20:00 Tap A Bankstel
22:30:00 Star Trek Strange New Worlds
23:25:00 Invasion
0:20:00 (Herh.) ATV Nieuws
0:55:00 Bridgerton
1:55:00 Tv.Film: Black Hawk Down
4:30:00 Tv.Film: Blade of the 47 Ronin
6:20:00 Our Universe
7:05:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
WOENSDAG 6 SEPTEMBER 2023(ATV KN.12.1)
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws