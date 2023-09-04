MAANDAG 4 SEPTEMBER 2023(ATV KN.12.2)

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

09:00 X-Trial Barcelona FIM X-Trial World Championship

09:45 X Games Aspen Special Olympics Unified

10:42 Kinderfilm:Balto

12:00 SZVB Telesur Hoofd Klasse: ZV Bombel vs SV Kabel Boyz (herh.)

13:30 Suri Tunes

14:30 Tv.Film:The Jane Mysteries Inheritance Lost

16:00 EFL League One: Cambridge United vs Reading

17:55 Shadow and Bone

19:00 ATV Nieuws

19:35 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert Alicia Keys

20:10 East Newyork

21:00 Station 19

21:50 New Amsterdam

22:45 Herh. ATV Sports

23:30 Tv Film: The Godfather (1972)

02:30 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)