7:00:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 The Muppets Mayhem
8:30:00 Star Wars: The Bad Batch
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
9:30:00 The Owl House
10:25:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen (Herh.)
11:15:00 Motor Mythbusters
12:00:00 Bout 7 / UFL 2 – Kayla Yontef vs Veronika Smolkova
12:35:00 Limitless w. Chris Hemsworth
13:25:00 Cowboy Up! Top Rides Of The 2023 Unleash The Beast Season
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30:00 Young Sheldon
15:00:00 Young Sheldon
15:25:00 The Mysterious Benedict Society
16:10:00 Edge of The Unknown w. Jimmy Chin
17:10:00 Carmen Sandiego
17:30:00 Transformers Cyberverse
18:00:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:30:00 Alexa And Katie
19:00:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE: A History of China – Ep38 – Emperor Wu of Northern Zhou
20:00:00 SAS: Who Dares Wins
21:05:00 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus) Ep. 93
21:50:00 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus) Ep. 94
22:50:00 Tv.Film: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
1:30:00 National Treasure: Edge of History
2:15:00 Tv.Film: Invitation to a Murder
3:50:00 Tv.Film: Kandahar
5:50:00 Human Playground
6:35:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
ZONDAG 3 SEPTEMBER 2023(ATV KN.12.1)
7:00:00 Aljazeera Nieuws