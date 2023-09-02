07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
07:30 Logos International
08:30 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 MasterChef Australia
10:25 Survivor
11:10 Doc.:Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory
12:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
12:35 Chimp Empire
13:20 Bahama Blue
14:10 Frozen Planet II
15:10 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:35 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
16:00 The Pizza Show
16:23 Sirenetta and The Second Star
17:13 Final Space
17:34 SZF Magazine (Herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:
20:00 Home Economics
20:30 Doc.:The World According to Jeff Goldblum
21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:10 American Auto
21:40 FUBAR
22:30 Tv.Film:Sweet Girl (2021)
00:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:05 Tv.Film:Collateral Damage
02:55 Tv.Film:Extraction 2
05:00 America Divided
06:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ZATERDAG 2 SEPTEMBER 2023(ATV KN.12.1)
