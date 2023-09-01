07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:02 Fitness:Shaun 6 Focus T25 Stretch-1
08:30 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
09:30 ATV Sports (herh.)
10:20 Hell’s Kitchen
11:10 Doc.:The UnXplained
12:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
12:35 Middag Film:The Ice Adventures Of Buck Wild
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 History’s Greatest Mysteries
15:45 Progr.:CDS FOCUS
16:15 Jamie And Jimmy’s Food Fight Club
17:05 Dragons: The Nine Realms
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:
20:00 Q&A “Live”
21:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen
22:00 This Old House
22:35 Shark Tank
23:25 Tv.Film:Clean
01:10 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:45 Obi-Wan Kenobi
02:25 Tv.Film:Obsessed
04:15 Tv.Film:Repeater
06:05 Authentic China
06:45 Aljazeera Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
VRIJDAG 1 SEPTEMBER 2023(ATV KN.12.1)
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws