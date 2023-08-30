7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness: Zuzka Workout
8:30:00 BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
9:30:00 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
10:00:00 Tv.Film: Cool Runnings
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Middag Film: Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes and Huntsmen Part One
14:00:00 SHV: super pop clips
15:00:00 The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys
15:45:00 CDS FOCUS
16:00:00 Human Footprint
17:05:00 IN GESPREK MET
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00:00 Magnum, P.I.
19:55:00 AHP Infofilm 5
20:05:00 Never Have I Ever
20:40:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen
21:35:00 Rainn Wilson and The Geography of Bliss
22:30:00 The Graham Norton Show
23:20:00 The Mandalorian
0:00:00 Invasion
0:55:00 (Herh.) ATV Nieuws
1:30:00 Bridgerton
2:40:00 Tv.Film: Elysium
4:30:00 Tv.Film: Gravity
6:05:00 Our Universe
6:50:00 BBC Nieuws
ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 30 Augustus 2023
