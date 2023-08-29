DINSDAG 29 AUGUSTUS 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

PROGRAMMA OVERZICHT ( ATV KN.12.1 )
dinsdag 29 augustus 2023
PROGRAMMA
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness: Cardio 2 for Phase 2
8:30:00 BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
9:30:00 ATV Sports (herh.)
10:20:00 Tv.Film: And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Middag Film: Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom
14:35:00 SHV: super intro clips
15:25:00 Somebody Feed Phil
16:10:00 CDS FOCUS
16:35:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)
17:40:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00:00 All American
20:00:00 A Million Little Things
21:00:00 House of Hammer
22:05:00 Tyler Perry’s Sistas
23:00:00 Bel-Air
23:50:00 (Herh.) ATV Nieuws
0:25:00 Cobra Kai
1:05:00 Tv.Film: Belly of the Beast
2:40:00 Tv.Film: Bid for Love
4:05:00 Mighty Trains
4:50:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN