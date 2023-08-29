DINSDAG 29 AUGUSTUS 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

PROGRAMMA OVERZICHT ( ATV KN.12.1 ) dinsdag 29 augustus 2023 PROGRAMMA

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:00:00 Fitness: Cardio 2 for Phase 2

8:30:00 BBC Nieuws

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)

9:30:00 ATV Sports (herh.)

10:20:00 Tv.Film: And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird

12:00:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35:00 Middag Film: Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom

14:35:00 SHV: super intro clips

15:25:00 Somebody Feed Phil

16:10:00 CDS FOCUS

16:35:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)

17:40:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00:00 All American

20:00:00 A Million Little Things

21:00:00 House of Hammer

22:05:00 Tyler Perry’s Sistas

23:00:00 Bel-Air

23:50:00 (Herh.) ATV Nieuws

0:25:00 Cobra Kai

1:05:00 Tv.Film: Belly of the Beast

2:40:00 Tv.Film: Bid for Love

4:05:00 Mighty Trains

4:50:00 BBC Nieuws

