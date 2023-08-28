MAANDAG 28 AUGUSTUS 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

Tijd Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
maandag 28 augustus 2023
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
07:30 De Roep van de Bruidegom
08:00 Fitness:Shaun T CIZE Workout 6 Livin in the 8s (Basic)
09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)
09:30 Sranan Tori:1 en 1 is 3 Taki Man A No Doe Man (herh.)
10:05 TV Film:500 Days Of Summer
12:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
12:35 Middag Film:The Adventures of Peanut and Pig
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 GPs Behind Closed Doors
15:45 Kinderfilm:The Willoughbys
17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki so en leri so les.74
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Home
19:30 United States of Al
20:00 Onder De Loep
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 Blood & Water
23:00 Snowfall
23:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:20 Three Pines
01:10 Tv.Film:The Hitmans Bodyguard
03:00 Tv.Film:The Net
04:30 4x4Ventures
05:20 Aljazeera Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)