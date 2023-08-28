MAANDAG 28 AUGUSTUS 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

Tijd Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

maandag 28 augustus 2023

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

07:30 De Roep van de Bruidegom

08:00 Fitness:Shaun T CIZE Workout 6 Livin in the 8s (Basic)

09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)

09:30 Sranan Tori:1 en 1 is 3 Taki Man A No Doe Man (herh.)

10:05 TV Film:500 Days Of Summer

12:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

12:35 Middag Film:The Adventures of Peanut and Pig

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 GPs Behind Closed Doors

15:45 Kinderfilm:The Willoughbys

17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki so en leri so les.74

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Home

19:30 United States of Al

20:00 Onder De Loep

21:00 ATV Sports

22:00 Blood & Water

23:00 Snowfall

23:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:20 Three Pines

01:10 Tv.Film:The Hitmans Bodyguard

03:00 Tv.Film:The Net

04:30 4x4Ventures

05:20 Aljazeera Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)