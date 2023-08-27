07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:00 The Muppets Mayhem
08:30 Star Wars: The Bad Batch
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 The Owl House
10:20 Red Bull Air Race Budapest
11:00 Motor Mythbusters
11:45 Monster Jam Petco Park San Diego
12:35 Limitless w. Chris Hemsworth
13:30 Extreme E Season 3 Race For The Planet Shakedown Show
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30 Young Sheldon
15:00 Young Sheldon
15:30 The Mysterious Benedict Society
16:10 Puppy Dog Pals
16:35 Edge of The Unknown w. Jimmy Chin
17:30 Carmen Sandiego
18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
19:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:…………………….
20:00 SAS: Who Dares Wins
21:00 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus)(Ep. 91)
21:50 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus)(Ep. 92)
22:35 Tv.Film:Lethal Weapon 4
00:50 National Treasure: Edge of History
01:40 Tv.Film:300 Rise Of an Empire
03:25 Tv.Film:Blacklight
05:10 Human Playground
05:55 Aljazeera Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 27 Augustus 2023
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws