ATV KN.12.2 Donderdag 24 Augustus 2023

7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

14:00:00 Cambodia The Water Kingdom Wildest Indochina 15 Go Wild

15:00:00 Spectakular Secret Of The North Sea

16:30:00 Suri Tunes

17:30:00 Icland Majestic Natural Paradise On Top Of The World

18:30:00 Our World The Eagle That Kills Its Prey By Stomping On It

19:00:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

19:35:00 BBC Earth Top 5 David Attenborough Moments

20:00:00 Whazzz Up?

21:00:00 BBC Earth Amazing Ocean Moments

22:05:00 Stand-Up Comedy:

23:35:00 (Herh.) ATV Sports

0:20:00 Tv Film: Black Hawk Down

2:50:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN