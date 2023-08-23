WOENSDAG 23 AUGUSTUS 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

Tijd Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
woensdag 23 augustus 2023
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:01 Fitness:Shaun T Max Out Sweat
08:34 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990)
10:00 TV Film:Fantasy Island (2020)
12:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
12:35 Middag Film:Stan Lee Presents Mosaic
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys
15:45 Progr.:CDS FOCUS
16:15 Human Footprint
17:00 IN GESPREK MET…………………..
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Magnum, P.I.
20:00 Youth Outreach
20:30 Rainn Wilson and The Geography of Bliss
21:25 Tap A Bankstel:………………….
22:30 CDS – PORTUGESE DOCUMENTAIRE
22:45 The Mandalorian
23:40 Invasion
00:15 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:50 Bridgerton
01:50 TV Film:The Lair
03:25 TV Film:True Justice Dark Vengeance
04:55 Our Universe
05:40 Aljazeera Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)