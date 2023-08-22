DINSDAG 22 AUGUSTUS 2023(ATV KN.12.2)

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 X-Trial World Championship – Wiener Neustadt
09:55 XCO Racing Leogang Cross Country U23 Women
11:15 Women’s Pole Vault Div.1 European Athletics
12:00 The Match That Made History Fallon Sherrock vs Ted Evetts
13:00 Osho The Movie
15:00 Kinderfilm:Maya The Bee 3 The Golden Orb
16:30 Suri Tunes
17:30 Hilda
18:00 Doc.: MMA: ISLAM MAKHACHEV
19:00 ATV Nieuws
19:40 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert Wyclef Jean
20:10 Lockwood @ Co.
21:00 Programma: Natio Weekly (afl.63)
21:45 BattleBots
22:45 Serie: Ted Lasso
23:45 Tv Film: 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
02:10 Einde UItzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
