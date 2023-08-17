07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 Lancaster Archery Classic Womens Barebow Finals
09:50 Point Pleasant Offshore Grand Prix Powerboat Race Manasquan
10:01 Tv.Film:Meet The Robinsons
11:36 STIHL Timbersports The Four Nations Cup Munich
12:30 FINA World Swimming Championship Melbourne Day 1
16:10 Yamaha Presents Beyond The Gate
16:30 Suri Tunes
17:00 Doc.:Frozen Planet II
18:05 Entm.:Taylor Swift Live at Amazon Prime Day
18:55 ATV Nieuws
19:30 SBA Dames Hoofdklasse: YELLOW BIRDS x DE AREND (Live)
21:30 Whazzz Up????
22:10 The Night Agent
23:00 Stand-Up Comedy:
00:00 Herh. ATV Sports
00:45 Tv Film: Three Kings (1999)
02:40 Einde Uitzending
ATV KN.12.2 Donderdag 17 Augustus 2023
