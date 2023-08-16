07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:00 Fitness:Shaun T Cardio Challenge
08:34 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
10:00 TV Film:Son of the Mask
11:40 Johnny Test
12:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
12:35 Middag Film:Dolphin Boy
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys
15:45 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
16:05 Muster Dogs
17:05 IN GESPREK MET……….
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Magnum, P.I.
19:55 Never Have I Ever
20:25 Rainn Wilson and The Geography of Bliss
21:20 The Graham Norton Show
22:15 AHP Infofilm 5
22:25 The Mandalorian
23:10 Invasion
23:55 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:30 Bridgerton
01:30 TV Film:Amira
03:10 TV Film:See How They Run
04:50 Modern Dinosaurs
05:35 Aljazeera Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 16 Augustus 2023
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws