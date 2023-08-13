ATV KN.12.2 Zondag 13 Augustus 2023

7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

10:00:00 EPL: Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur

12:30:00 EPL: Chelsea vs Liverpool

14:30:00 The World’s Strongest Man

15:25:00 Offshore Superboats RND 5 hervey Bay QLD

16:00:00 Copa Italia: Lecce vs Como (Paramount Plus)

18:05:00 Animal Fight Night

18:55:00 2 Broke Girls

19:30:00 SBA Dames Hoofdklasse: YELLOW BIRDS x DE AREND (Live) (GAME 3)

21:35:00 The Masked Singer

22:20:00 Pieces of Her

23:05:00 Tv Film: District 9

1:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN