7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 The Owl House
8:30:00 Star Wars: The Bad Batch
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
9:30:00 The Muppets Mayhem
10:00:00 US Marines vs Fitness Influencers / Who’s Fitter ?
10:15:00 I Berely Survived The Navy Seal Obstacle Course
10:35:00 US Marines Attempt The Chinese Army Fitness Test
10:50:00 Army Soldier Attempts The Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test
11:05:00 Extreme RV’s
11:50:00 East VS West 6 , Lightheavyweight World Title Match Michael Todd vs Kydirgaly Ongarbaev
12:35:00 Formula 1 Drive To Survive
13:20:00 2023 Lancaster Archery Classic Women’s Open Pro Finals
14:00:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30:00 Young Sheldon
15:00:00 Young Sheldon
15:25:00 The Mysterious Benedict Society
16:20:00 Secrets of The Museum
17:25:00 Carmen Sandiego
18:00:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
19:00:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:
20:00:00 SAS: Who Dares Wins
21:05:00 (Lili’s Foundation) Women’s Tribe
21:40:00 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus)
22:30:00 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus)
23:20:00 Tv.Film: Shin Kamen Rider
1:25:00 National Treasure: Edge of History
2:15:00 Tv.Film: Wild Card
4:00:00 Tv.Film: Two Sinners and a Mule
5:40:00 Human Playground
6:25:00 BBC Nieuws
ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 13 Augustus 2023
