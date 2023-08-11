VRIJDAG 11 AUGUSTUS 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:00:00 Fitness: Zuska Workout

8:30:00 BBC Nieuws

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)

9:30:00 ATV Sports (herh.)

10:20:00 Next Level Chef

11:10:00 Baymax

11:20:00 Transformers Cyberverse

12:00:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35:00 Middag Film: Lotte And The Moonstone Secret

14:00:00 SHV: Super Pop Clips

15:00:00 History’s Greatest Mysteries

15:45:00 CDS FOCUS

16:15:00 Jamie And Jimmy’s Food Fight Club

17:10:00 SZF Magazine

17:30:00 Carmen Sandiego

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00:00 Will Trent

20:00:00 Evil Lives Here

20:50:00 This Old House

21:25:00 Shark Tank

22:20:00 Tv.Film: Hunt Club

0:00:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

0:35:00 Obi-Wan Kenobi

1:30:00 Tv.Film: Bunker

3:20:00 Tv.Film: Escape Plan

3:15:00 A History of China

6:00:00 BBC Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN