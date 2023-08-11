7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness: Zuska Workout
8:30:00 BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
9:30:00 ATV Sports (herh.)
10:20:00 Next Level Chef
11:10:00 Baymax
11:20:00 Transformers Cyberverse
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Middag Film: Lotte And The Moonstone Secret
14:00:00 SHV: Super Pop Clips
15:00:00 History’s Greatest Mysteries
15:45:00 CDS FOCUS
16:15:00 Jamie And Jimmy’s Food Fight Club
17:10:00 SZF Magazine
17:30:00 Carmen Sandiego
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00:00 Will Trent
20:00:00 Evil Lives Here
20:50:00 This Old House
21:25:00 Shark Tank
22:20:00 Tv.Film: Hunt Club
0:00:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
0:35:00 Obi-Wan Kenobi
1:30:00 Tv.Film: Bunker
3:20:00 Tv.Film: Escape Plan
3:15:00 A History of China
6:00:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
VRIJDAG 11 AUGUSTUS 2023(ATV KN.12.1)
