DONDERDAG 10 AUGUSTUS 2023(ATV KN.12.2)

7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

14:00:00 Tv.Film: Dog Gone

15:40:00 Doc.: China’s Mega Projects – The 24-Hour Megacity

16:30:00 Suri Tunes

17:30:00 How Its Made

18:00:00 Doc.: Lost World With Ben Fogle

19:30:00 SBA Dames Hoofdklasse: DE AREND x SCVU (Live) (GAME3)

21:35:00 SBA Heren Hoofdklasse: SCVU x KOI CARPER (Live) (Game 4)

23:40:00 Whazzz Up? (40 min)

0:20:00 The Night Agent

1:10:00 Stand-Up Comedy:

2:40:00 Herh. ATV Sports

3:25:00 Tv Film: Elysium

5:15:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN