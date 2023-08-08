7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness: Hard Body Level 1
8:45:00 BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
9:30:00 ATV Sports (herh.)
10:20:00 Tv.Film: The Last Black Sea Pirates
12:35:00 Tv.Film: The The Little Mermaid
14:40:00 SHV: Super Intro Clips
15:10:00 CDS FOCUS
15:30:00 Somebody Feed Phil
16:25:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)
17:35:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00:00 All American
20:00:00 A Million Little Things
21:00:00 Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur
22:10:00 Tyler Perry’s Sistas
23:05:00 Bel-Air
23:55:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
0:30:00 Cobra Kai
1:10:00 Tv.Film: The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost
2:35:00 Tv.Film: The Last Stand
4:25:00 Mighty Trains
4:25:00 BBC Nieuws
DINSDAG 8 AUGUSTUS 2023(ATV KN.12.1)
