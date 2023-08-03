07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 FINA World Swimming Championship Melbourne Day 5
12:00 Tv.Film:Devotion
14:20 S3 Live Bermuda SailGP Presented by Hamilton Princess
15:50 iHeartRadio Coldplay Live in California
16:30 Suri Tunes
17:30 Kinderfilm:The House Of Magic
19:00 ATV Nieuws
19:35 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert Pino Palladino + Blake Mills
20:00 Whazzz Up???
21:00 The Night Agent
22:00 Stand-Up Comedy:
23:00 Herh. ATV Sports
23:45 Tv Film:Twister
01:40 Einde Uitzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
DONDERDAG 3 AUGUSTUS 2023(ATV KN.12.2)
