07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:00 Fitness:Shaun T CIZE Workout 1 Crazy 8s
08:33 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 Best Ever Food Review Show
10:00 TV Film:Dog Gone
11:40 One Day At A Time
12:10 Aljazeera Nieuws
12:35 Middag Film:The Queens Corgi
14:01 Super Hit Video:Super Hit Classics
15:00 MH370: The Plane That Disapeared
15:45 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
16:15 Travel Man
17:10 This is the day of victory for you
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Professor T
20:00 IN GESPREK MET……..
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 Fate: The Winx Saga
23:00 Black Knight
23:50 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:25 Blood & Treasure
01:10 TV Film:Hello
02:45 TV Film:Infinity Pool
04:45 Walking Britain’s Lost Railways
05:30 Aljazeera Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
DONDERDAG 3 AUGUSTUS 2023(ATV KN.12.1)
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws