07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:00 Fitness:Shaun T Dance Party Booty Shakin
08:42 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
09:30 ATV Sports (herh.)
10:20 TV Film:Fired Up (2009)
12:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
12:35 Middag Film:Justice Society World War 2
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:00 Somebody Feed Phil
15:51 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
16:15 Onder De Loep (Herh.)
17:15 Fast And Furious Spy Racers
17:45 The Rubing Health Foundation
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 All American
20:00 A Million Little Things
21:00 Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur
22:00 Tyler Perry’s Sistas
22:45 Bel-Air
23:35 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:15 Cobra Kai
00:50 TV Film:4 Horsemen Apocalypse
02:20 TV Film:Gamer
04:00 Mighty Trains
04:50 Aljazeera Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 1 Augustus 2023
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws