ZONDAG 30 JULI 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

PROGRAMMA OVERZICHT ( ATV KN.12.1 )
zondag 30 juli 2023
PROGRAMMA
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 The Owl House
8:30:00 Star Wars: The Bad Batch
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
9:30:00 The Muppets Mayhem
9:55:00 60 Minutes Of Insane Boxing Knockouts
10:55:00 Extreme RV’s
11:40:00 One Of The Craziest MMA Fight In EFC History Lino VS Zouak
11:55:00 When Ronda Rousey Was Humbled UFC
12:20:00 Jackie Buntan VS Wondergirl One Championship
12:35:00 Formula 1 Drive To Survive
13:15:00 UAAP Season 85 Women’sVolleyball: DLSU VS NU G1 Finals Highlights
13:40:00 2023 USA Archery Indoor National Finals Women’s Recurve Gold Medal Match
14:00:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30:00 Young Sheldon
14:35:00 Young Sheldon
15:20:00 The Mysterious Benedict Society
16:15:00 Secrets of The Museum
17:20:00 Carmen Sandiego
18:00:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
19:00:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:
20:00:00 SAS: Who Dares Wins
21:00:00 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus)
22:00:00 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus)
23:00:00 Tv.Film: The Flash
1:30:00 Echo 3
2:15:00 Tv.Film: Attrition
3:45:00 Tv.Film: Beasts of No Nation
6:05:00 Human Playground
6:50:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN