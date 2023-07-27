DONDERDAG 27 JULI 2023(ATV KN.12.2)

7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

9:30:00 Cazova Senior Caribbean Volleyball Championships: Suriname vs Haiti (Herh.) (HEREN)

11:30:00 Cazova Senior Caribbean Volleyball Championships: Suriname vs Bahamas (Herh.) (DAMES)

13:30:00 TEKENFILM: Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

15:30:00 DOC.: Big Beast

16:00:00 Suri Tunes

17:00:00 Carmen Sandiego

18:00:00 Cazova Senior Caribbean Volleyball Championships: Suriname vs Trinidad & Tabago (DAMES)

20:30:00 Cazova Senior Caribbean Volleyball Championships: Suriname vs Bahamas (HEREN)

22:40:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

23:15:00 Whazzz Up?

23:55:00 The Night Agent

0:45:00 Stand-Up Comedy:

2:05:00 Herh. ATV Sports

2:50:00 Tv Film: Widdows

5:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN