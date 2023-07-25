7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness: Zumba Rush
8:30:00 BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
9:30:00 ATV Sports (herh.)
10:20:00 Tv.Film: The Shaggy Dog – 2006
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Middag Kinder Film: Firebreather
13:50:00 SHV: Super Intro Clips
14:45:00 Somebody Feed Phil
15:40:00 CDS FOCUS
16:05:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)
17:10:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
17:20:00 Carmen sandiego
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00:00 All American
20:00:00 A Million Little Things
21:00:00 Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur
22:15:00 Tyler Perry’s Sistas
23:05:00 Bel-Air
23:55:00 ATV NIEUWS (Herh.)
0:30:00 Cobra Kai
1:20:00 Tv.Film: Countdown
3:00:00 Tv.Film: The Marker
4:25:00 Mighty Trains
5:15:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 25 JULI 2023
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws