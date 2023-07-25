ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 25 JULI 2023

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:00:00 Fitness: Zumba Rush

8:30:00 BBC Nieuws

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)

9:30:00 ATV Sports (herh.)

10:20:00 Tv.Film: The Shaggy Dog – 2006

12:00:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35:00 Middag Kinder Film: Firebreather

13:50:00 SHV: Super Intro Clips

14:45:00 Somebody Feed Phil

15:40:00 CDS FOCUS

16:05:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)

17:10:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

17:20:00 Carmen sandiego

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00:00 All American

20:00:00 A Million Little Things

21:00:00 Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur

22:15:00 Tyler Perry’s Sistas

23:05:00 Bel-Air

23:55:00 ATV NIEUWS (Herh.)

0:30:00 Cobra Kai

1:20:00 Tv.Film: Countdown

3:00:00 Tv.Film: The Marker

4:25:00 Mighty Trains

5:15:00 BBC Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN