7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Roep V/D Bruidegom
8:00:00 Fitness And Health Zumba Fitness Mix
9:00:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)
9:30:00 Sranan Tori:1 en 1 is 3 Tak Tak Sanie
10:00:00 Tv.Film: Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Middag Film: Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes and Huntsmen Part One
14:00:00 SHV: Super Pop Clips
15:00:00 GPs Behind Closed Doors
15:50:00 Kinderfilm: Taz: Quest for Burger
17:15:00 Gado Wortoe Taki so en leri so
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00:00 Home
19:30:00 United States of Al
20:00:00 Onder De Loep
21:15:00 ATV Sports
22:15:00 Blood & Water
23:10:00 Snowfall
0:00:00 ATV NIEUWS (Herh.)
0:35:00 Three Pines
0:35:00 Tv.Film: The Tutor
3:05:00 Tv.Film: The Stalking Fields
4:40:00 4x4Ventures
5:25:00 BBC Nieuws
ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 24 JULI 2023
