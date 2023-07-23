ZONDAG 23 JULI 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:00 The Owl House

08:30 Star Wars: The Bad Batch

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

09:30 The Muppets Mayhem

10:00 Evansville Summer Smash Monster Truck Event Indiana

11:00 Extreme RV’s

11:45 Medal Match Air Pistol Team Women ISSF World Cup Cairo

12:35 Formula 1 Drive To Survive

13:20 BMX Dirt X Games

14:05 Maranatha Ministries

14:35 Young Sheldon

15:00 Young Sheldon

15:25 The Mysterious Benedict Society

16:25 Secrets of The Museum

17:30 Carmen Sandiego

18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

19:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:……………..

20:00 SAS: Who Dares Wins

21:00 Women’s Tribe

21:30 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus) Ep. 81

22:15 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus) Ep. 82

23:00 Tv.Film:Half Past Dead 2

00:30 Echo 3

01:20 Tv.Film:Candy Land

03:00 Tv.Film:Black Girl Missing

04:30 Gathering Storm

05:15 Aljazeera Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)