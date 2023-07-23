07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:00 The Owl House
08:30 Star Wars: The Bad Batch
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 The Muppets Mayhem
10:00 Evansville Summer Smash Monster Truck Event Indiana
11:00 Extreme RV’s
11:45 Medal Match Air Pistol Team Women ISSF World Cup Cairo
12:35 Formula 1 Drive To Survive
13:20 BMX Dirt X Games
14:05 Maranatha Ministries
14:35 Young Sheldon
15:00 Young Sheldon
15:25 The Mysterious Benedict Society
16:25 Secrets of The Museum
17:30 Carmen Sandiego
18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
19:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:……………..
20:00 SAS: Who Dares Wins
21:00 Women’s Tribe
21:30 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus) Ep. 81
22:15 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus) Ep. 82
23:00 Tv.Film:Half Past Dead 2
00:30 Echo 3
01:20 Tv.Film:Candy Land
03:00 Tv.Film:Black Girl Missing
04:30 Gathering Storm
05:15 Aljazeera Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ZONDAG 23 JULI 2023(ATV KN.12.1)
