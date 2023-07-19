ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 19 JULI 2023

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:00:00 Fitness: Shaun T Hip Hop ABS Intro

8:30:00 BBC Nieuws

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

9:30:00 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

9:55:00 Tv.Film: The Intern

12:00:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35:00 Middag Film: Peter Pan & Wendy

14:20:00 SHV: Super Pop Clips

14:55:00 The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys

15:40:00 CDS FOCUS

16:05:00 Clarkson’s Farm

17:05:00 IN GESPREK MET…

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00:00 Leverage: Redemption

20:00:00 That ’90s Show

20:30:00 Whose Line Is It Anyway

21:00:00 Tap A Bankstel

22:15:00 The Mandalorian

23:00:00 Invasion

0:00:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

0:35:00 Heartbreak High

1:30:00 Tv.Film: The Roundup: No Way Out

3:20:00 Tv.Film: Lesson Plan

5:00:00 Modern Dinosaurs

5:45:00 BBC Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN