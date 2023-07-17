MAANDAG 17 JULI 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness: Cardio Boxing Workout With Christa DiPaolo
8:45:00 BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)
9:30:00 Alexa And Kate
10:00:00 Tv.Film: The New Toy
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Middag Film: Vixen: The Movie
14:00:00 SHV: Super Pop Clips
15:00:00 GPs Behind Closed Doors
15:50:00 Kinderfilm: Tinker Bell
17:15:00 Gado Wortoe Taki so en leri so
18:00:00 ATV NIEUWS
19:00:00 Nadiya’s Everyday Baking
20:00:00 United States of Al
21:00:00 Onder De Loep
22:10:00 ATV Sports
22:15:00 Blood & Water
23:15:00 Snowfall
0:05:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
0:40:00 Three Pines
1:35:00 Tv.Film: The Locksmith
3:10:00 Tv.Film: The Eternal Daughter
4:50:00 4x4Ventures
5:25:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
