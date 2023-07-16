07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
11:00 Friendly: Basel vs Benfica
13:00 2023 UCI BMX Racing World Cup
15:00 Tv.Film:Beauty Shop
16:50 Doc.:Maradonna Blessed Dream
17:50 Kinderfilm:The Croods A New Age
19:30 2 Broke Girls
20:00 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert:Masego
20:30 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs Panama…. (Live)
22:30 The Masked Singer
23:15 The Watcher
00:00 Tv Film: Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
02:15 Einde Uitzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.2 Zondag 16 JULI 2023
