07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:00 The Owl House
08:30 Star Wars: The Bad Batch
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 The Muppets Mayhem
10:00 X-Games BMX Street Full Comp.
11:00 Extreme RV’s
11:45 X-Trial Barcelona FIM X-Trial World Championship
12:35 Formula 1 Drive To Survive
13:15 Monster Jam SnapDragon Stadium SanDiego
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30 Young Sheldon
15:00 Young Sheldon
15:25 The Mysterious Benedict Society
16:15 Rooted
17:05 Carmen Sandiego
17:30 3Below Tales of Arcadia
18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:45 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert J.Balvin
19:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:…………………
20:00 SAS: Who Dares Wins
21:00 Women’s Tribe
21:30 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus) Ep. 79
22:15 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus) Ep. 80
23:00 Tv.Film:Riddick
01:15 Echo 3
02:05 Tv.Film:Possessed
03:40 Tv.Film:Slumdog Millionaire
05:45 Gathering Storm
06:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 16 JULI 2023
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws