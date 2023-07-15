07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
10:00 Friendly: Beşiktaş vs Augsburg
12:00 Rogue A Coaster Pull Strongman Event 4
13:00 Friendly: St. Gallen vs Villarreal
15:00 Speedweek Ep 1357 September 26 2021 Part 2
15:55 Sport ASBK Round 6 Philip Island,Superbikes
16:55 Tv.Film:Last Of The Dogmen
19:00 ATV Nieuws
19:35 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert Justin Bieber
20:00 SVB 1e Divisie Competitie: Transvaal x PVV “Live”
22:00 Sweet Tooth
22:55 Documentaire: Break Point
23:45 Scandal
01:15 Tv Film: Air Force One
03:20 Einde Uitzending
ATV KN.12.2 Zaterdag 15 JULI 2023
