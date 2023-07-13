DONDERDAG 13 JULI 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness: Cardio And Sculpting Workout With Jake Dupee
8:45:00 BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
9:30:00 Best Ever Food Review Show: Australia’s Giant Rock Lobsters Hand Caught Tasmanian Seafood
9:55:00 Tv.Film: Twisted Sister
11:30:00 One Day At A Time
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Middag Film: The Amazing Maurice
14:05:00 SHV: Super Hit Classics
15:00:00 Fortress Britain with Alice Roberts
15:50:00 CDS FOCUS
16:10:00 Travel Man
17:10:00 This Is The Day Of Victory For You
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00:00 So Help Me Todd
20:00:00 IN GESPREK MET
21:00:00 ATV Sports
22:00:00 Fate: The Winx Saga
23:00:00 Black Knight
23:50:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
0:25:00 Blood & Treasure
1:20:00 Tv.Film: Wildflower
3:10:00 Tv.Film: Wolf Mountain
4:45:00 Seven Worlds One Planet
5:45:00 BBC Nieuws
