ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 12 JULI 2023

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:00 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Fit Test

08:30 Aljazeera Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

09:30 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

09:55 TV Film:Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3

12:35 Middag Film:The Aristo Cats

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys

15:45 Prog.:CDS FOCUS

16:15 Clarkson’s Farm

17:00 IN GESPREK MET………

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert The Roots feat.Bilal

19:00 Leverage: Redemption

20:00 Youth Outreach

20:30 Whose Line Is It Anyway

21:00 The Graham Norton Show

22:00 The Mandalorian

22:40 For All Mankind

00:05 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:40 Heartbreak High

01:30 TV Film:Solar Impact

03:00 TV Film:The Infernal Machine

04:55 Modern Dinosaurs

05:40 Aljazeera Nieuws

